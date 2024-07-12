6 Bodies Retrieved From Dump Site in Mukuru Kwa Njenga Were Female, Killed In Similar Manner, Police Say

Police have revealed that the six bodies found in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum on Friday were all female.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were killed in a similar manner.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, in a statement, said the bodies were discovered in an abandoned quarry filled with water and used as a dumpsite.

“The alarm was raised following the discovery of six severely mutilated bodies, all female, in various stages of decomposition. The bodies were wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes,” the statement read.

Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies.

The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues.

“As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, the DCI appeals to the public to cooperate with the authorities as investigations continue,” the statement added.

A team of human rights officials had earlier joined efforts to retrieve the bodies before police arrived to move them to the morgue.

The incident attracted large crowds, with locals gathering around the area as more police officers arrived to control the scene.

The bodies were moved to the City Mortuary in Nairobi pending identification and autopsy.

This discovery comes amid complaints that several people have gone missing following last month’s anti-tax protests in the country.

Some of the missing have been found dead in mortuaries, while others remain unaccounted for.

Various government agencies are investigating these incidents, which have caused devastation among families.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo termed the discovery as unacceptable, urging for swift justice and thorough investigations.