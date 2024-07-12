Nine Bodies Retrieved from Dump Site in Mukuru Slums

At least nine bodies were Friday July 12 retrieved from the Kware dumpsite, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The bodies were well-wrapped in sacks and black polythene bags and later tied with ropes.

Same had burns and were decomposing.

“We have managed to retrieve nine bodies so far but we can still see more others in the quarry. They are all young adults,” a Haki Africa activist, Fredrick Onjiro said.

A team of human rights officials joined efforts to retrieve the bodies before police arrived to move them to the morgue.

Some of the bodies had visible severe injuries although it was not immediately established if they had bullet wounds owing to the state of the bodies.

The incident attracted large crowds with locals milling the area as more police officers arrived to keep them at bay.

The bodies were moved to the City mortuary in Nairobi pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the discovery.

The discovery was made by local youths by about midday on Friday July 12.

Police arrived at the scene as the bodies were being retrieved by the youth and helped to move them to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

It is not clear who was behind the murder. There were fears the number of the bodies will increase.

This is because the site is expansive and it was stinking even after the nine bodies were removed.

Police said they are investigating the deaths which he added indicate to murder.

This comes amid complaints a number of people are missing after the last month’s anti tax protests in the country. Some have been found dead in mortuaries while others are yet to be found.

Various government agencies are investigating the issue amid devastations in families.

Police say they will issue a statement over the same.

Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo termed the discovery unacceptable.