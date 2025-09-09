DPP Renson Igonga Elected to Global Prosecutors’ Executive Committee

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga has been unanimously elected as a Supernumerary Member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

The election was held on September 9, 2025, during the IAP’s 30th Annual Conference and General Meeting in Singapore.

“I am humbled by this election and the responsibility that comes with it. Prosecutors play a critical role in the fair administration of justice, and this opportunity allows us to exchange our mandate with integrity, professionalism, and firmness,” Igonga said after his election.

This is not the first time Igonga has been recognized internationally. In July 2024, he was elected President of the African Association of Prosecutors (APA) during the body’s 17th Annual Conference and General Meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.