The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured an arrest warrant against Frederick Odundo Otieno, who is expected to face an attempted murder charge over an alleged panga attack on a woman in Ugenya Sub-County, Siaya County.

The warrant was issued at Ukwala Law Courts following the DPP’s decision to charge the suspect.

According to the DPP, Otieno is accused of attempting to kill Pauline Akinyi Otieno, also known as Beryl, during an incident at Odieng Village on November 8, 2026.

The prosecution alleges that the suspect attacked the woman with a panga at about 7:38 p.m., in an attempt to cause her death.

He is expected to face a charge of attempted murder contrary to Section 220(a) of the Penal Code. An alternative charge of causing grievous harm under Section 234 of the Penal Code has also been proposed.

The DPP said the decision to prosecute follows the attention the case has attracted from the public, including extensive coverage in mainstream media.

Otieno remains at large, and the arrest warrant has been issued to facilitate his apprehension and subsequent appearance in court.