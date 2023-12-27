DPP Speaks on Progress of Meru Blogger Muthiani’s Murder Case

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has finally addressed the inquiry into the abduction and murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper.

Social media has been awash with claims of lacklustre performance on the DPP’s side.

But according to the public prosecutor’s office, a suspect identified as Vincent Muriithi Kirimi aka Supuu wa Mioro was arrested over the deceased’s abduction.

The DCI through the DPP sought custodial orders pending completion of investigations.

But the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Maua declined to grant the orders and instead released the suspect on a Sh20,000 cash bail.

The court, the DPP said, ordered Muriithi to report to the police every 14 days.

The matter will be mentioned on January 5, 2024.

The DPP also notes that shortly after Muthiani’s body was recovered, the DCI was instructed to probe the murder and submit an inquiry file.

To date, the DPP said, it is yet to receive word from police.

“Upon receipt of the inquiry file for murder and any other charges disclosed by the evidence gathered, the ODPP shall give appropriate directions in accordance with the law.”

Sniper disappeared on December 2, and his body discovered on December 16, 2023.

Police sources said they had identified possible suspects in the murder, including some Meru County workers.

A senior official said with the results of the autopsy out and confirmation it was murder, arrests and questioning are expected soon.