Meru Blogger was Strangled, Autopsy Shows 

Slain Meru Blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper died out of strangulation, a postmortem said.

An autopsy done on his body on Friday showed he strangled on the neck.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the examination on Friday at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital Mortuary.

Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

Also, he had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled and before being thrown into a river.

Officials picked up DNA samples to confirm he is the one since his body had already decomposed.

The examination on the body showed there were no defence injuries and thus raising questions on whether he was subdued to a level where he could not defend himself.

The pathologist confirmed that Sniper’s body parts were intact.

Family members said the postmortem was done in a satisfying manner and appealed to security agencies to arrest culprits for justice to be served.

Sniper disappeared on December 2, before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

Police sources said they have identified possible suspects in the murder.

They include some Meru County workers.

A senior official said with the results of the autopsy out and confirmation it was murder, arrests and questioning are expected soon.

“The probe points to some people at the county who had bad relationship with the deceased. This is murder,” said a senior official aware of the probe.

President William Ruto’s digital secretary Dennis Itumbi is among those who asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to swing into action and arrest those behind the murder.

“We have a great DCI Kenya boss. Please ndugu find the killers of this blogger and let them face the full force of the law,” Itumbi called on DCI.

Itumbi acknowledged that bloggers might at times have different opinions which some in society may not agree with.

He, however, said a difference in opinion is not a reason enough to harm a blogger.

“If anyone disagrees with a blogger please do not torture and kill anyone for having an opinion. Counter it with system ya facts – unacceptable!” Itumbi said.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai also led bloggers in demanding that justice be served after Muthiani’s death.

Alai said bloggers are deeply shocked and outraged by the brutal kidnapping and murder of the Meru-based blogger.

“Muthiani’s consistent criticism of the Meru County leadership raises serious concerns about the moves behind his tragic death.”

“We urgently call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, along with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous crime,” he said.

A bloggers’ association said it is imperative to protect the Constitutional rights of the public, media, and bloggers as part of the fifth estate.

They noted that there are leaders who have in the past threatened bloggers.

“Such an environment is not only hostile to free speech but also dangerous to those who dare to exercise this fundamental right,” they said.

The bloggers said public officeholders must be open to scrutiny as it is an essential part of any constitutional democracy.

“The killing of blogger Daniel Muthiani must not go unpunished, and it highlights a worrying trend of threats to media freedom in Kenya,” they said.

They noted the murder of bloggers Frank Obegi in 2022 and Augustus Mutuku Mwathe in 2021, along with the unresolved cases of Tonny Chumba’s and Dennis Itumbi’s kidnapping and torture.

“The disappearance of Bogonko Bosire since 2013 further underscores the gravity of the situation,” they said.

They said they are not enemies of the state.

“We are its watchdogs. In a democracy, freedom of expression is not a privilege, it is the lifeblood of accountability. We hold a mirror to power, shine a light on injustices, and give voice to the voiceless,”

They said with devolution, bloggers became more critical in society.

“Daniel Muthiani is not just a fallen blogger, he is a symbol of the struggle for a freer, more just Kenya. His death cannot be in vain. We demand justice, we demand protection, and we demand a Kenya where truth can be spoken without fear.”