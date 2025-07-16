DPP underscores need for multi-agency collaboration in tackling complex crimes

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga Wednesday joined heads and representatives of key investigative and enforcement institutions in a high-level meeting aimed at enhancing the investigation and prosecution of complex and emerging crimes in Kenya.

The meeting focused on bolstering multi-agency cooperation to tackle crimes such as corruption, financial fraud, smuggling, and organized criminal enterprises.

Participants committed to strengthening frameworks that support joint investigations, facilitate evidence sharing, and improve overall case outcomes.

The session brought together the Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Abdi Mohamud, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and representatives from the United States Embassy in Kenya.

Key discussions centered on the importance of coordinated investigations, effective collection and analysis of evidence, and preserving the integrity of prosecutions.

The stakeholders emphasized that collaboration is essential to keep pace with the increasing sophistication of criminal networks operating across national and international borders.

Ingonga reaffirmed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (ODPP) commitment to building strong partnerships across the justice and law enforcement sector. He noted that strengthened collaboration will lead to more impactful justice outcomes, enhance prosecutorial resilience, and promote international cooperation grounded in shared democratic values and the rule of law.

“The complexity of today’s crimes demands a unified response,” the DPP said.

“Through sustained multi-agency coordination, we can drive meaningful change, dismantle criminal networks, and uphold public trust in the justice system.”

The meeting also reviewed ongoing cooperation efforts and explored new areas of partnership, with all institutions expressing readiness to deepen engagements and align operational strategies for greater efficiency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, led the National Police Service in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US DEA), represented by the Special Agent in Charge of Africa and the Middle East, Jason Schumacher.

The MoU aims to strengthen the partnership between the National Police Service and the US DEA in enforcing drug laws and dismantling narcotics-related criminal networks.

This cooperation is critical in combating illicit drug trafficking, money laundering, and other transnational crimes.

Schumacher was accompanied by the US DEA Country Attaché Karl Ash, his Deputy Attachés Mathias Walls and Scott Jenkins, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Deputy Director and East Africa Coordinator, Parvathy Sankar and the Law Enforcement Investigation Liaison Officer, Nairobi Office, Ruth Muinde.