Dr. Mercy Mwangangi Officially Takes Over As SHA CEO

Former Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has officially assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Social Health Authority (SHA).

She takes over from Dr. Robert Ingasira, who had been serving in an acting capacity.

The official handover ceremony was presided over by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, who called on the Authority to build a strong and effective system that delivers better health outcomes for all Kenyans.

Dr. Oluga urged the SHA to champion the right to health and ensure the successful rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He also emphasized the need for discipline, dedication, and excellent service in the public health sector.

“We are ready to give full support to the Social Health Authority to make sure the government’s health goals are achieved,” said Dr. Oluga.

Dr. Mwangangi’s appointment was announced in April 11, 2025 by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, following a competitive recruitment process that attracted 92 applicants.

She brings with her over 15 years of experience in health financing, policy development, and health system reforms. Her expertise in building strategic partnerships, mobilizing resources, and championing UHC has made her a respected leader in Kenya’s health sector.

Before joining SHA, Dr. Mwangangi served as the Senior Health System Strengthening Director at AMREF Health Africa, where she led major investments in health financing and security across Africa.

“The Ministry congratulates Dr. Mwangangi on her appointment and wishes her success as she leads the Social Health Authority. We are confident in her ability to guide this crucial agency and help deliver on its important mission,” said CS Duale.

As the first CEO of the SHA, Dr. Mwangangi is expected to drive key health reforms under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, with a focus on making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Kenyans.