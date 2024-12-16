Drake Gifts $10,000 To Winner Of Look-Alike Contest In Toronto

Canadian rap superstar Drake surprised fans by gifting $10,000 to a female fan who won a look-alike competition held in his hometown of Toronto.

The event, organized by Casuals Cakery, invited participants to mimic the “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s iconic looks.

In a post shared on Instagram, Casuals Cakery revealed a direct message from Drake, where the rapper pledged “10 bands” (equivalent to $10,000) as the grand prize for the competition.

“Yes, this is true and real. I hope the Drake doppelgängers are ready — LETSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOO,” the bakery captioned their post.

The event drew several creative participants, but it was Makayla Chambers who walked away with the top prize. Dressed as “Girl Drake,” she nailed the look by donning an oversized beige sweater, black pants, a fake goatee, and pigtails reminiscent of a hairstyle Drake sported earlier this year.

Also Read: Drake Debuts New Haircut After Pigtail Backlash

Other contestants showcased different versions of the five-time Grammy winner, with looks dubbed “Ozempic Drake,” “Denim Drake,” and “Durag Drake,” as highlighted in an Instagram Reel shared by influencer Anthony Po.

Drake, 38, celebrated the event by reposting clips to his Instagram Story, adding the caption, “I love this city,” along with laughing emojis.

Celebrity look-alike contests have been making waves recently.

In October, a Timothée Chalamet-themed event in New York City saw the “Little Women” actor make a surprise appearance before police dispersed the gathering. Similarly, actor Glen Powell hosted a competition in Austin, Texas, offering the winner a cameo in his next movie.