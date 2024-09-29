Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran, Dies at 70

Drake Hogestyn, who portrayed John Black in the beloved soap Days Of Our Lives, died at 70, a day before his 71st birthday.

The news was confirmed by the long-running show’s social media account, which released the statement: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor,” the statement continued. “He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business.”

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” the message, from the TV star’s family, concluded.

The actor’s family also shared a statement on the long-running soap opera’s official Instagram account announcing he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hogestyn first began playing John Black in 1986, with a hiatus from 2009 to 2011, upon which he returned to the popular character until his death. His character’s main turning point was the reveal that he was actually the assumed-dead Roman Brady (originated by Wayne Northrop) after plastic surgery and memory loss.

Executive producer of the NBC-Peacock show, Ken Corday, said in a statement, per Soap Opera Digest, “This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 29, 1953, the future soap veteran attended university on a baseball scholarship, where he double-majored in microbiology and applied sciences with the aim of becoming an oral surgeon. He was drafted by two Major League Baseball teams (the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees).

An injury in 1977 cut his baseball career short, which resulted in him pivoting to entertainment. His entry began by being chosen as one of 30 actors in a pool of 75,000 applicants for a nationwide talent search conducted by Columbia Pictures. After completing the studio’s training program, he made his TV debut in 1982, with CBS’ short-lived Seven Brides for Seven Brothers(opposite the likes of a then-12-year-old River Phoenix).

Colleague Nancy Lee Grahn, who starred in another esteemed soap, General Hospital, wrote on X, “My deepest condolences to Drake Hogestyn’s family, friends and fans. What a lovely, lovely gracious man.”

By Agencies