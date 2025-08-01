Drama as police officer Hiram Kimathi is arrested over links to ‘FBI’ movement

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested police officer Hiram Kimathi at his residential house in the Kambakia area of Makutano, Meru County.

This is in relation to claims of the formation of an anti-police brutality group dubbed Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI), whose other leaders – Jackson Kuria Kimani alias Cop Shakur and former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Patrick Osoi – are also already in custody.

DCI officers backed by local ones camped at Kimathi’s residence since mid-morning before he willingly came out.

He was handcuffed and put into a Subaru before being driven away.

He is expected in court on Monday, police said. The police said they had been looking for Kimathi over the issue and face charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, and for being in possession of a firearm, among other offences.

Kimathi’s lawyer, Dan Kiruai, who arrived during the arrest, said they have not been informed of the crime committed or which police station he is being taken to.

The lawyer told journalists the event of Kimathi’s arrest might be due to his expressions against the government and police brutality.

He argued that these actions—and those of the FBI group—fall under freedom of expression and constitutional rights.

The arrest comes days after Osoi was apprehended and arraigned at the Kahawa Law Court on Wednesday.

In his posts, the suspect expressed his desire to vie for the presidency in the 2027 elections through the FBI movement. Aside from working in the KDF, Osoi is a United States Army veteran and also claims to be a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer.

According to a notice of motion filed by the DCI during his arraignment on Wednesday, Osoi was accused of forming the FBI group alongside Cop Shakur and Kimathi, and that they sought to recruit current and former officers to fight ‘illegal orders.’

Osoi is expected to face charges of preparing to commit a felony, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and offences related to terrorism recruitment and facilitation.

Cop Shakur was nabbed on Wednesday when he went to the Kahawa Law Courts to stand in solidarity with Osoi during his arraignment.

They were presented in court on Thursday where the court directed they be held for 14 days pending investigations.