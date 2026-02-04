Drama at Parliament as Governor Vanishes Ahead of CPAC Grilling

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki Monday abruptly disappeared from parliament moments before facing the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) over audit queries.

Governor Njuki was scheduled to answer questions on the management of public funds during the 2024/25 financial year. However, as the hearing was about to begin, he walked away from Parliament under unclear circumstances. Attempts by parliamentary orderlies to locate him and his staff failed.

Inside the hearing room, Senators reacted with outrage, describing the Governor’s actions as unprecedented, reckless, and unbecoming of a State officer entrusted with public resources.

CPAC Chairperson Senator Moses Kajwang’ announced that the Committee would use its constitutional powers to compel the Governor’s appearance.

“We shall summon him. Parliament cannot be treated with such disdain,” Kajwang’ said, noting that the Committee was fully assembled before discovering that the county chief had fled.

The Committee ruled that Governor Njuki’s conduct violates Article 125 of the Constitution, which grants Parliament powers equivalent to those of the High Court, including the authority to summon witnesses and demand evidence.

Senator Kajwang’ warned that the Governor’s actions could attract criminal sanctions under the Powers and Privileges Act, which protects Parliament’s authority. “Walking away from a parliamentary committee is not trivial. It is a criminal offence. If necessary, we will ask the DPP to institute proceedings,” he said.

Senator Samson Cherarkey accused Njuki of deliberately evading accountability, calling the walkout a calculated attempt to avoid confronting serious audit findings. “The guilty fear accountability. That is why he ran,” Cherarkey said, adding that the Governor has a history of resisting CPAC appearances.

Senators highlighted troubling findings in the Auditor-General’s report, particularly the deteriorating state of public health facilities in Tharaka Nithi County. The report noted that the county had failed to operationalise the Facilities Improvement Fund, a legally mandated mechanism designed to allow hospitals to retain and use revenue for maintenance and upgrades.

According to the Auditor-General, revenues collected by health facilities were instead swept into the County Revenue Fund, stripping hospitals of financial autonomy and exposing funds to possible diversion.

Senator Enock Wambua further revealed that the county had voided transactions totaling Sh400 million during the financial year, raising questions that the Governor was expected to answer. “This Committee was the right forum for those answers. The Governor chose to run instead,” he said.

CPAC has formally resolved to issue a summons to Governor Njuki, specifying the date and time he must appear. Senators warned that criminal sanctions remain on the table should he continue to defy Parliament.