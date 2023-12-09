Drama in Bomet as Bride Cancels Wedding at Last Minute, Asks for Time to Make Decision

A church wedding came to a sudden halt after the would-be bride asked for more time to make a decision.

The wedding was set for Saturday in Kapsoiyo, Bomet County.

The officiating reverend wrote to the planning committee led by Kapsoiyo Africa Gospel Church (AGC) Pastor Clement Chalulot, informing them that the two families were yet to come to an understanding hence the cancellation of thr wedding.

Pastor Chalulot said the event was canceled despite the groom’s family paying dowry; three cows among other things.

“Yesterday, as by the agreement, she refused to give us her documents like ID and other requirements. She was also not willing to cooperate with us, even though her man to be was assuring us that all was well,” the preacher said.

“We are lucky we spent only Sh50,000 out of our total budget of Sh256,000 for the event.”

Further, Pastor Chalulot said a group of people had been sent over to reconcile the two families.

He, however, revealed that the would-be bride declined to be part of the discussion.

As a result, hundreds of villagers were treated to free mursik and other perishable foodstuffs prepared for the event.