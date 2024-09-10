Draya Michele’s Net Worth: From Reality TV Star To Fashion Mogul

Draya Michele, known for her work as a reality TV star, model, actress, producer, and fashion designer, has an estimated net worth of $600,000. Michele gained fame as a cast member on VH1’s hit reality show Basketball Wives LA from 2011 to 2015, and has since built a diverse career in fashion and entertainment. Beyond reality TV, she has made a name for herself as a businesswoman with her successful fashion ventures.

Draya Michele Net Worth $600,000 Date of Birth January 23, 1985 Place of Birth Reading, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Reality TV Star, Model, Actress, Producer, and Fashion Designer

Early Life

Draya Michele was born Andraya Michele Howard on January 23, 1985, in Reading, Pennsylvania. She has African-American and Italian heritage, which has influenced her unique and captivating appearance. Growing up, Michele aspired to enter the entertainment industry and began her journey as a model before transitioning into reality TV.

Basketball Wives LA and Beyond

Michele first garnered public attention when she joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA in 2011. The show followed the personal and professional lives of women connected to professional basketball players. Draya quickly became one of the most talked-about stars on the show, known for her candid personality and dramatic storylines. She stayed with the series until 2015, gaining a large fan base and media attention along the way.

During her time on the show, Michele’s personal relationships also made headlines. She dated former Los Angeles Lakers player Javaris Crittenton and NFL star Orlando Scandrick, with whom she was engaged from 2015 to 2019. She was also linked to high-profile figures such as Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa.

Draya Michele Movies and TV Shows

Michele transitioned from reality TV into acting, building an impressive list of credits. Her film debut came in the 2016 romantic comedy The Perfect Match. She later appeared in films such as True to the Game (2017), Til Death Do Us Part (2017), and The Sound of Christmas (2022). She also took on roles in television, including appearances on Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013), L.A.’s Finest (2020), and Be Someone (2023).

In addition to acting, Michele executive produced and starred in the 2021 Zeus Network series Doses of Draya. The series gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life as she navigated her career and personal relationships while building her brand.

Building a Fashion Empire

Beyond television and film, Draya Michele is also known for her entrepreneurial spirit. She founded several clothing lines that have achieved significant success. Her swimwear brand, Mint Swimwear, launched in 2011, quickly became a hit for its stylish and body-inclusive designs. She followed this success with other ventures, including Fine Ass Girls and Beige & Coco, both of which further cemented her reputation as a savvy businesswoman.

Michele’s influence in fashion has earned her partnerships and collaborations with well-known brands, and she frequently appears in editorials for magazines like King, Lowrider Girl, Black Men, and Urban Ink. Her style and beauty have also made her a regular in music videos, with appearances in high-profile projects like Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake: Round of Applause (2012) and Quavo: Bubble Gum (2018).

Personal Life

Draya Michele has faced her share of challenges, particularly in her personal life. She became a mother at the age of 17 when she had her first son, Kniko. Michele revealed that Kniko’s father was incarcerated when she was seven months pregnant, leaving her to rely on her mother’s support to raise her child. She later welcomed a second son, Jru, with former fiancé Orlando Scandrick.

Michele has also been involved in public feuds, most notably a physical altercation with Basketball Wives co-star Sundy Carter, which made headlines after their explosive fight aired on the show.

Draya Michele Net Worth

Draya Michele net worth is $600,000.