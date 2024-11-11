Dream Kardashian Celebrates 8th Birthday With Soccer-Themed Party

Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, celebrated her 8th birthday with a lively soccer-themed party on Sunday.

The backyard celebration was full of fun activities, attended by family and friends.

Proud aunt Khloé Kardashian shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram Story.

In one video, Dream enjoyed a green snow cone at an arts-and-crafts table where children decorated baseball caps with markers and patches. Many guests, including Dream, wore custom soccer jerseys featuring “DK8” on the front and “Dreamville” on the back.

The party also featured a mini soccer field, where Khloé’s 2-year-old son, Tatum, was seen playing. Decorations included large inflatable soccer balls and signs reading “The Dream Team” and “Dreamville.”

A three-tier cake surrounded by a balloon arch added to the festive atmosphere, along with a candy table where Dream enjoyed some sweet treats.

Family members, including Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, joined the celebration, with Gamble sporting a jersey reading “The Gambler” on the back. Khloé’s 6-year-old daughter, True, was also spotted among the guests.

Blac Chyna, Dream’s mom, marked the day with a heartfelt Instagram post, describing her daughter as “the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl” and expressing her gratitude for every moment with her. Chyna and Rob, who began dating in 2016, co-parent Dream since their split in 2017.