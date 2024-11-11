Leonardo DiCaprio Rings In 50th Birthday With Star-Studded Party In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday night with an exclusive party attended by Hollywood’s biggest names.

The private event, held at a Los Angeles estate, began with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu, setting the scene for a night full of celebrities, many of whom have collaborated with the Oscar-winning actor over his career.

Among the attendees were DiCaprio’s notable co-stars and directors, including Steven Spielberg, who directed him in Catch Me If You Can, accompanied by his wife, Kate Capshaw.

Longtime friend and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt also attended, arriving early with his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

Robert De Niro, DiCaprio’s recent co-star in Killers of the Flower Moon, was also present, along with Edward Norton, who starred with DiCaprio in The Revenant.

The guest list continued with Hollywood icons and musicians such as Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Jamie Foxx, and Paris Hilton. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke, and DiCaprio’s parents, George and Irmelin DiCaprio, joined the festivities. DiCaprio’s close friend Tobey Maguire and model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were also by his side.

Additional guests included actor Benicio del Toro, model Cara Delevingne, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, rapper Tyga, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, and actor Emile Hirsch. Del Toro, who stars with DiCaprio in the upcoming film The Battle of Baktan Cross, attended ahead of the film’s release next summer.

The evening marked a milestone for DiCaprio, whose actual birthday falls on November 11. Known for memorable celebrations, the Shutter Island star previously hosted a star-filled bash for his 40th birthday in 2014.