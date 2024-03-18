Driver Arrested with Sandalwood Valued at Sh12 Million in Samburu

A driver was arrested after he was found ferrying sandalwood valued at Sh12 million in Girgir area of Wamba North location Samburu County.

Police said he was ferrying approximately six tonnes of sandalwood, a rare endangered tree species.

The lorry had developed mechanical problems when the driver stopped to check on it on the road when police on the move found it Saturday March 16.

It was later towed to the local police station pending investigations and other processes. The woods which are extracted from endangered species of trees around the country’s forests were seized during various sting operations in Samburu County.

Sandalwood oil is extracted from the woods for use and is often cited as one of the most expensive woods in the world.

Kenya banned the harvesting and trade of sandalwood in 2007.

However, the trees continue to be cut for their essential oil, which is extracted to manufacture medicines and cosmetics.

The whole tree is uprooted to access the sandalwood oil, most of which is found in the roots and trunk.

The East African Sandalwood is listed within the Wildlife Conservation and Management Sixth Schedule as an Endangered Species, adding that it is the same status as the White Rhino, African Elephant, and Blue Whale.

As a sign of seriousness in the fight against the harvesting of the trees, top government officials last year in March presided over the destruction of 13.5 tonnes of sandalwood as a sign of their seriousness to fight those targeting the trees.

The product was valued at Sh45 million.

Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Roselinda Soipan Tuya led the exercise at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

She said the ban stands in effect and warned those handling it of fire consequences.