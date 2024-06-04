Driver Who Assaulted Traffic Police Expected in Court

A 19-year driver who was filmed assaulting a traffic police officer in a road rage incident along Kamiti Road, Nairobi is Tuesday June 3 expected in court.

Police said Ian Njoroge will face a number of charges including robbery, attempted murder and causing bodily harm to the police officer.

He was arrested hours after he assaulted the officer who was on duty.

This happened after police launched a manhunt on him that started from Muthaiga, Jacaranda near Kahawa West and later to Kayole and Donholm in the Sunday June 2 drama.

He had changed the clothes he wore and hid them in a car that he had been using during the drama.

Police said the car had been abandoned in Muthaiga’s Balozi area.

He is said to have been hiding at a friend’s house in Donholm when police came knocking.

He claimed he got angry at the traffic police officer after he demanded a huge bribe from him.

Njoroge physically assaulted a 55-year-old police officer along Kamiti Road.

The horrible drama was caught on camera attracting outrage from the public.

The incident happened after the driver was involved in a traffic incident at Mirema junction.

Police said the driver was with another occupant in a salon car when they made a wrong u-turn at about 8 am Sunday.

In the process, the driver veered off the road and got stuck in a ditch as police approached the scene.

Corporal Jacob Ogendo arrived at the scene and managed to help the two remove the car from the ditch and ordered the driver to head to Kasarani police station as he boarded the co driver seat.

The driver drove for few meters and on reaching opposite Quickmart supermarket he pulled the handbrake and drew a sword from under his seat.

This prompted the officer to jump out for his own safety and he sustained slight injuries.

The driver followed him outside and started to punch and kick him, police said.

The officer fell on the road even as the assailant continued to assault him.

Some onlookers filmed the drama.

The police officer was injured in the leg. He also had an old injury on the leg, which made it worse, his colleagues said.

It was until when some motorists in a salon car arrived at the scene that the assailant escaped the scene.

Police said the driver escaped with the police communication gadget that was in the car.

The police officer was taken to a local private hospital and later transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital for further treatment.