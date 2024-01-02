Duale, CDF Gen Ogolla Visit KDF Troops in Somalia

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Francis Ogolla were in Somalia on the eve of the new year to visit Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Kismayo.

Officials said visit aimed at boosting morale of the soldiers and appreciate their noble efforts in contributing to peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Duale said KDF troops are known for their professionalism, integrity and discipline which has endeared them to numerous peace support operations in the region, the continent and globally.

Duale relayed a message of goodwill from president William Ruto to the troops.

The two with their team met the second Vice President, Security Minister Abdikadir Haji Mohamud and the Somali National Army/Jubaland Security Forces (SNA/JSF) Commander who made a broad presentation of the security situation in Jubaland.

They later received a briefing from both the Sector Commander in charge of Sector 6 and the Commanding Officer in charge of 2 Mechanized Infantry Battalion (MIB).

They appreciated the milestones achieved so far and the projected plans meant to maximize and exploit on the achievements.

They said they were happy with the commendable work of the local security forces in terms of operations, training and CIMIC activities that are geared towards tranquility and stability.

They assured the troops of their steadfast support for the mission success and encouraged them to continue serving with valour and dedication in concert with other Troops Contributing Countries (TCCs).

They affirmed that the KDF is committed to achieving the ATMIS mandate of supporting a Somali-Led Peace Process, emphasizing that a peaceful Somalia is a major step for a peaceful region for socio-economic growth and prosperity.

Such visits have been traditional aimed at boosting the morale of the troops.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to help in fighting the al-Shabaab terror group. KDF went to Somalia in October 2011.