Dudley Bradley Siblings: Getting to Know Willi, Carl and Charles Bradley

Dudley Leroy Bradley, born on March 19, 1957, in Baltimore, Maryland, stands as a notable figure in American basketball history, particularly remembered for his tenacious defensive skills that earned him the enduring nickname “The Secretary of Defense.”

At 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds, Bradley was a versatile forward-guard hybrid who brought relentless energy to the court throughout his professional career.

His journey in the sport began in the competitive high school basketball scene of Baltimore before he rose to prominence at the collegiate level with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

There, he became a key contributor to Dean Smith’s storied program, showcasing his ability to disrupt opponents’ offenses and secure crucial victories.

Beyond the hardwood, Bradley transitioned into public service after retiring, joining the Maryland Transportation Authority as a police officer in 2003.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dudley Bradley has siblings including Charles Bradley, who is his younger brother.

Charles was also a professional basketball player; he was selected by the Boston Celtics in the 1981 NBA draft and played for several seasons.

Additionally, he had two more older brothers named William and Carl who were important role models for him.

Career

Bradley’s basketball odyssey truly ignited upon his selection as the 13th overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, a testament to his standout college tenure where he averaged impressive defensive metrics for the Tar Heels.

His rookie season in 1979-80 with Indiana marked an immediate impact, as he shattered the league’s freshman record for steals with 211, averaging 2.57 per game while contributing 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds across 82 appearances.

Bradley’s defensive acumen shone brightest in high-stakes moments, including two games in November 1980 where he swiped nine steals each time, a feat that underscored his quick hands and court awareness.

Over the subsequent years, he traversed the NBA landscape with stints alongside the Boston Celtics in 1981-82, followed by a pivotal three-year run with the Washington Bullets from 1982 to 1985, where he honed his role as a perimeter defender and facilitator, peaking at 10 assists in a single game during the 1984-85 campaign.

Trades and free agency moves saw him don the jerseys of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1986, the Phoenix Suns briefly in 1987, the Chicago Bulls in 1988, and finally the New Jersey Nets and Atlanta Hawks to close out the 1988-89 season.

In total, Bradley logged 600 regular-season games, averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, with career highs including 22 points in a 1984 matchup against Indiana and four blocks in a 1988 contest versus Seattle.

Post-NBA, he ventured into the Continental Basketball Association with the Detroit Spirits in 1983-84, earning All-Defensive First Team honors there, and later suited up for the Saskatchewan Storm in the World Basketball League during the 1990-91 season.

Accolades

In the NBA, Bradley’s crowning achievement arrived during the 1980-81 season when he earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, a recognition of his league-leading steal prowess and ability to shadow elite scorers.

That rookie-year steal record of 211 remains a benchmark etched in NBA history, symbolizing his disruptive force from the outset.

On the collegiate front, Bradley’s legacy at North Carolina is immortalized by his selection as the 1978-79 ACC Tournament MVP, where he orchestrated a memorable game-winning dunk in the final seconds against arch-rival NC State on January 17, 1979.

The steal-and-score sequence clinched a 70-69 thriller and propelled the Tar Heels to victory.

He also garnered All-ACC Tournament honors in 1979, capping a career that featured consistent contributions to two Final Four appearances under Dean Smith.

In the CBA, his All-Defensive First Team nod in 1983-84 with Detroit affirmed his enduring skill set beyond the majors.

Career statistical peaks further bolster his resume: nine steals twice in NBA games, eight rebounds in a 1985 outing against Chicago, and four blocks against Seattle in 1988.