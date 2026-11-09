Dutch match postponed after fans block team bus

A Dutch second-tier match between Vitesse Arnhem and De Graafschap was called off after away team supporters blocked their own team’s bus from departing for the game.

Fans of De Graafschap were protesting the decision to ban away fans from attending the game at Vitesse’s GelreDome stadium after supporters had not agreed to security measures set out for the derby fixture.

Reports in Dutch media said De Graafschap fans gathered outside their stadium in Doetinchem early on Sunday and blocked the bus from leaving.

The Dutch Football Association said in a statement that the match would not go ahead on Sunday and that the matter would be referred to the disciplinary bodies.

“It is an unacceptable situation that the Vitesse – De Graafschap match cannot go ahead in this way. That supporters making football impossible is completely intolerable,” it said.

“In doing so, they harm their club, their team, the sport, and the thousands of supporters who do come for the football.”

In a Saturday statement, external, Vitesse announced that they had made the decision to ban away fans “based on police information and after extensive consultation with all involved security partners.”

They had proposed an away fans allocation of 500 – cut from the standard 800 – dependent on a number of security measures including “fan paraphernalia brought along had to be subject to inspection prior to the supporters’ arrival.”

“Over the past few weeks, Vitesse, the police, and the municipality have repeatedly offered De Graafschap various options to meet these conditions.

“However, police information and conversations with De Graafschap indicate that a portion of the supporters is insisting on bringing fan paraphernalia in a manner contrary to the agreements made.”

Vitesse added their decision had been made in light of “serious disturbances” surrounding the 2025-26 edition of the fixture, from which De Graafschap supporters were also banned.

In their response to the announcement, external, De Graafschap said they did “not recognize the picture painted by the Arnhem press release regarding the commitment and stance of our club and our supporters.

“As a club, we find it unacceptable that our supporters are portrayed in this manner.”

Responding to the cancellation Vitesse director Willem van der Linden said the cancellation was a “major disappointment”.

“A wonderful Gelderland derby between two regional clubs, in a well-filled stadium, could not go ahead today,” he wrote in a letter posted on the club’s website, external.

“In the run-up to the match, Vitesse, in close cooperation with all parties involved, did everything possible to still get the match started.”

De Graafschap said in a statement on social media that they were “shocked by the incident” and “want to let the initial emotion subside and get a full picture of everything before we come with a further substantive response.”

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced, but Van der Linden said the intention was to hold the game “under the same circumstances.”

Vitesse are 10th after the weekend’s fixtures while De Graafschap, who play less than 20 miles to the east of their rivals, sit in 15th.

By BBC Sports