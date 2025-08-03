Dutch national collapses and dies in his Mtwapa home

A Dutch national collapsed and died in his house in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Police identified the deceased as Boudewi Klop, 82. He was in the company of a female partner when the incident happened on August 1 at about 6 pm, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man had been diagnosed with diabetic complications and was nursing the same, his family said.

He had checked into the country on October 5, 2017 and never checked out.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The incident was among three cases of death involving foreigners that were reported to police. Police are investigating the incidents.

In Diani area, Kwale County, an Indian man collapsed and died at a hotel moments after checking in.

Police said Hiteshbhai Patel, 63 had checked into Lantana Galu Resort on August 1 and was to check out on August 5.

He complained of back pain before he collapsed and died.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Police said Patel was also a Kenyan.

Elsewhere along Riverside Drive in Nairobi, a British national was found dead in his bed, police said of the August 2 incident.

Police said Haynes Trevor, 95, had been nursing cancer related complications.

Police were called to the scene and found the body lying on bed long after he had died.

There were medical documents in the house suggesting he attended medical attention at a city hospital, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.