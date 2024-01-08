Dutch National Dies After Collapsing in Bathroom in Kilifi Hotel

Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Dutch national in a hotel, Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Michael Heinz Gobel collapsed in the bathroom where he was taking a shower on Saturday evening before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He was with his wife and they had checked into the country on December 1, 2023.

They were to leave the area on March 1, 2024, officials said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The cause of the death is yet to be established but officials suspect heart related complications.

Meanwhile, police in Othaya, Nyeri County are investigating the death of a man whose rotting body was found in his house.

The body of Joseph Gichigo Mukindi, 59 was found lying dead on a mattress long after he had died.

The deceased was alleged to have been living alone and was last seen on New Year Day entering his house.

The cause of the death is yet to be established. The body, which was discovered on January 6 was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.