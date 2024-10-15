Dyan Cannon’s Net Worth

Dyan Cannon, an accomplished actress, screenwriter, director, and editor, boasts a net worth of $16 million. Over the course of her illustrious career, Cannon received three Academy Award nominations, including nods for her performances in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice and Heaven Can Wait. She also made a mark behind the camera with Number One, a short film she wrote, produced, directed, and edited. Beyond the silver screen, Cannon’s talents were showcased in notable television shows like Ally McBeal, solidifying her as one of the most versatile entertainers in Hollywood.

Early Life

Born Samille Diane Friesen on January 4, 1937, in Tacoma, Washington, Dyan Cannon grew up in a modest household. Her father, Ben, worked as a life insurance salesman, while her mother, Claire, who had emigrated from Russia, was a homemaker. Raised in the Jewish faith, Cannon also developed a deep connection to the arts, supported by her younger brother, David, a jazz musician. After completing high school at West Seattle High School, Cannon attended the University of Washington for two-and-a-half years before embarking on her acting career.

Her early acting roles included appearances in television series during the late 1950s and early 1960s. She made her feature film debut in The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond (1960). She also guest-starred in TV westerns like Johnny Ringo and Bat Masterson. In the early 1960s, Cannon began performing on stage, joining the national touring production of the Broadway hit How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Film Career

Cannon’s breakthrough came in 1969 when she starred in Paul Mazursky’s comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice. Her portrayal of Alice earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, marking her rise to fame. She followed up with a series of memorable roles, including her performances in Doctors’ Wives, The Anderson Tapes, and Such Good Friends, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Cannon’s versatility shone through in a wide range of genres. She co-starred with Burt Reynolds in Shamus (1973) and appeared in the mystery thriller The Last of Sheila (1973). In 1978, she earned another Oscar nomination for her role as Julia Farnsworth in Heaven Can Wait. That same year, Cannon starred alongside Peter Sellers in Revenge of the Pink Panther, further solidifying her position as a Hollywood mainstay.

Cannon’s success extended into the 1980s, where she demonstrated her singing abilities in Honeysuckle Rose (1980) alongside Willie Nelson. Her performances of songs like “Two Sides to Every Story” and “Unclouded Day” added another layer of talent to her already impressive résumé. She continued to land leading roles in films like Coast to Coast, Deathtrap, and Caddyshack II.

In 1990, Cannon expanded her repertoire by making her directorial debut with The End of Innocence, a semi-autobiographical film that she wrote, directed, and starred in. She maintained her presence in Hollywood throughout the decade, appearing in comedies such as That Darn Cat (1997) and 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997). Her acting career remained active well into the 2000s with roles in films like Kangaroo Jack (2003) and Boynton Beach Club (2005).

Television Career

Alongside her film roles, Cannon made a name for herself on television. During the 1970s, she appeared in TV movies such as Virginia Hill and Lady of the House. In the 1980s, she starred in the miniseries Master of the Game and TV films Jenny’s War and Rock & Roll Mom.

In the 1990s, Cannon’s television work included recurring roles on popular shows like Diagnosis: Murder and The Practice. From 1997 to 2000, she played Whipper Cone in Ally McBeal, a role that further cemented her television legacy. Cannon continued to appear on TV throughout the 2000s, with credits in the children’s franchise Thomas & Friends and the sitcom Three Sisters.

Personal Life

Dyan Cannon’s personal life has often been the subject of public interest, particularly her marriage to Hollywood icon Cary Grant. The couple wed in 1965, despite Grant being 33 years her senior. They had one daughter, Jennifer, before divorcing in 1968. Cannon later married real estate investor Stanley Fimberg in 1985, though the marriage ended in divorce in 1991.

Raised in the Jewish faith, Cannon later became a born-again Christian, and her religious beliefs have played an important role in her life. Additionally, she is a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan, attending their games for over 30 years.

