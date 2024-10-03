Robert Reich is a renowned American political economist, professor, author, and commentator with a net worth of approximately $4 million. His career spans numerous roles in politics and education, including serving under multiple U.S. presidents and contributing significantly to public discourse through his writings and media appearances.

Robert Reich Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 24, 1946 Place of Birth Scranton, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Political Economist, Professor, Author, and Commentator

Early Life

Robert Bernard Reich was born on June 24, 1946, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a middle-class family, with his father owning a women’s clothing store. Reich was diagnosed with multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition that stunted his growth and made him the target of bullying as a child. Despite these challenges, he thrived academically. After attending John Jay High School, he won a National Merit Scholarship and went on to study history at Dartmouth College, graduating summa cum laude in 1968.

Following his undergraduate degree, Reich was awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University, where he studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. It was here that he first met Bill Clinton, who would later play a pivotal role in his career. Reich then earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Yale Law School, where he studied alongside notable figures such as Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham, and Clarence Thomas.

Political and Academic Career

Reich’s career in public service began with clerking for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Frank M. Coffin, followed by working as an assistant to U.S. Solicitor General Robert Bork. In 1977, President Jimmy Carter appointed him director of the Policy Planning Staff at the Federal Trade Commission. His academic career blossomed during this period, as he joined Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, where he taught from 1980 to 1992 and authored several influential books.

Reich’s most high-profile political role came when Bill Clinton became president in 1992. Clinton appointed him as Secretary of Labor, a position Reich held until 1997. During his tenure, Reich pushed for policies that prioritized workers’ rights, job training, and infrastructure investment. Though his influence waned later in Clinton’s administration due to differing views on government spending, Reich’s tenure was marked by his advocacy for labor reforms and social justice.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Net Worth

After leaving the Clinton administration, Reich continued his work in academia and public discourse. He became a professor at Brandeis University before joining the University of California, Berkeley, where he currently serves as Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy. Reich has also been a vocal political commentator, publishing over a dozen books and regularly contributing to various media outlets, including The New Republic, The Atlantic, and The New York Times.

Media Presence

Robert Reich is known for his progressive views on economic inequality and labor issues. In 2015, he co-founded Inequality Media, which produces videos and interviews on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to educate the public on issues such as wealth disparity and political reform. His media presence expanded further with the creation of the “Resistance Report” and his talk show, The Common Good, launched in 2020.

Reich has authored several widely read books, such as Supercapitalism (2007) and The Common Good (2018). He also produced two documentaries, Inequality for All (2013) and Saving Capitalism (2017), both of which explore themes of economic inequality and capitalism’s future.

Personal Life

Robert Reich has been married twice. His first marriage was to Clare Dalton, a British-born lawyer, with whom he had two sons: Sam, a CEO of CollegeHumor, and Adam, a sociology professor at Columbia University. Reich and Dalton divorced in 2012. He later married photographer Perian Flaherty.

In terms of real estate, Reich purchased a home in Berkeley, California, in 2000 for $500,000. The property’s value has since appreciated, now estimated at around $2 million.

Robert Reich Net Worth

Robert Reich net worth is $4 million.