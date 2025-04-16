Kiambu Governor Wamatangi Denies Graft Allegations, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has dismissed corruption allegations levelled against him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), terming the entire operation a political witch-hunt aimed at frustrating his administration.

Speaking outside the EACC headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, after hours of questioning, Governor Wamatangi said the early morning raid at his residence and the search in county offices were meant to intimidate him and derail the county’s progress.

“This is purely political intimidation. Over 50 police officers came to my home at dawn, and about 200 more were sent to offices of my county ministers. They are targeting those who are performing well because they want to paralyse my government,” Wamatangi said.

The governor said the sudden operation was not based on any wrongdoing but was meant to tarnish his name as part of a broader plan to remove him from office. “Let me remind those eyeing this seat that governors are elected by the people, not appointed by police or any other force,” he added.

Wamatangi said he was ready to provide all required documents and cooperate with EACC officers, but criticised the manner in which the search was conducted. “They should have summoned me, and I would have complied. There was no need for such drama,” he said, explaining how the officers showed up at 4am and even searched rooms belonging to his wife and children.

The Kiambu governor further alleged that a senior government official had threatened him in the past and warned that his name would be ruined before the end of his term. Despite the accusations, Wamatangi vowed to continue serving the people of Kiambu, promising to double his development efforts.

Drama unfolded both at his residence in Kibiku village, Kabete, and later outside the EACC headquarters. Supporters blocked roads and clashed with police, accusing the authorities of targeting the governor for political reasons. The situation got tense enough that police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

The EACC, however, maintained that the operation was part of a wider investigation into financial misconduct and abuse of office in Kiambu County.

The commission is probing an alleged irregular award of a Sh230 million contract to Filtronic International for the supply and implementation of a county-wide management system.

The EACC further claims that up to Sh1.5 billion may have been lost through suspicious procurement deals and fictitious deliveries.

EACC boss Abdi Mohamud revealed that Sh12 million in cash and USD 13,000 were recovered during the raid at Governor Wamatangi’s home. He said the operation also targeted eight senior county officials including County Secretary Peter Ndegwa, Finance CEC Nancy Kirumba, Lands CEC Salome Wainaina, Chief Officer William Kinyanjui, and directors in charge of supply chain and revenue.

According to Mohamud, once investigations are concluded, the commission will determine whether to recommend prosecutions against any individuals found culpable.

Governor Wamatangi, however, brushed off the allegations, insisting that the money allegedly found at his home was a fabrication and that the warrant used during the raid bore a wrong name. “If you have a genuine case, take it to court and let the law take its course. But do not harass families using fake orders and false names,” he said.