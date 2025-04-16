Budget Crisis Leaves Over 178,000 Teachers Stuck In Same Job Groups

More than 178,000 teachers across the country have been stuck in the same job groups for years due to a serious funding shortfall at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), MPs heard on Tuesday.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, while appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, revealed that the commission needs Sh35 billion to clear the huge backlog in teacher promotions.

However, only a fraction of that money has been allocated, making it impossible to promote thousands of deserving teachers.

“Lack of sufficient funding has seriously affected the career growth of teachers,” Macharia told the committee chaired by Kasipul MP Eve Obara. “This has led to frustration, low morale, and more teachers leaving the profession.”

According to Macharia, the government allocated only Sh2 billion for promotions in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years — far less than what is needed. Despite this, the TSC managed to promote 151,611 teachers: 75,090 through routine promotions and 76,521 through interviews.

In the current financial year, 25,252 teachers have been promoted so far. But records show that 381 positions advertised in November and December 2024 are still vacant.

TSC received 5,690 applications in November and another 19,943 in December, but says financial and logistical constraints have slowed the process.

Macharia said the TSC had requested Sh2 billion from the National Treasury for promotions this year but received only half that amount. She added that the delays are not due to favoritism as claimed by some teacher unions.

Recently, the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) accused the TSC of unfair promotion practices and using a quota system that they say is biased and demoralizing. Lawmakers also raised concerns about regional disparities in promotions.

Nandi MP Phylis Bartoo questioned what the commission was doing to support female teachers, those in hardship areas, and teachers with disabilities.

In response, Macharia said the TSC uses data and digital tools to ensure fair promotion processes, especially for underrepresented groups.

“We promote based on performance, merit, and also affirmative action for teachers in marginalised and hard-to-staff areas,” she said, adding that the commission follows Article 56 of the Constitution, which calls for inclusion of minorities and marginalized groups.

But Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said the quota system is unfair.

“Some teachers are left out just because their county has surpassed its quota. That is discriminatory and goes against merit,” he said.

TSC said it has automated the promotion process through the Teachers Online System, which allows real-time tracking and faster feedback.

The commission is also planning to review its Career Progression Guidelines (CPG) and Code of Regulations for Teachers (CORT) through public participation once changes are made to the TSC Act.

The Education Committee urged the TSC to clearly outline promotion rules and ensure fair treatment for all teachers regardless of location or background.