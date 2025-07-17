Close Menu
    EACC arrests 4 Treasury officers for collecting over Sh10 million bribe

    Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia (intern), Senior Pensions Officers Henry Odhaimbo Otira and Catherine Muthoni Murage, and Chief Clerical Officer Byrson Mark—members of the quartet linked to the ongoing investigation
    Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested three senior employees and an intern of the National Treasury following numerous bribery allegations.

    The suspects attached to the Pensions Department are said to have collected more than Sh10.5 million in bribes within the last two years.

    The quartet include Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia, an intern, two Senior Pensions officers, Henry Odhaimbo Otira and Catherine Muthoni Murage and the Chief Clerical officer, Byrson Mark.

    According to EACC, the four had been extorting members of the public seeking services at the Pensions Department. “It is alleged that the officials demand payment of bribes through a paybill account operated by one Wilkens Muhando Mugatsia, an intern at the Pensions Department in return for expedited services,” EACC stated.

    Preliminary investigations by the Commission established that the said paybill account was registered in the name of Muhando’s mother, and had transacted Sh10,523,044 with the above suspects receiving various amounts.

    The suspects were processed at Integrity Centre Police Station and will later be detained at Kilimani Police Station pending investigations.

    This is the latest effort by the agency to fight graft.

