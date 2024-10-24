EACC Confirms Sh1.2 Billion Embezzlement Allegations Against Bomet County Officials

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has confirmed that senior officials in the County Government of Bomet are under investigation for embezzling more than Sh1.2 billion in public funds.

This comes after increased media inquiries into the matter.

On Thursday, October 24, EACC conducted a successful investigation at the homes and offices of eight suspects, including County Executive Committee Members, Chief Officers, and other officials from the county government.

The officials are accused of engaging in conflict of interest and siphoning public funds through fraudulent payments made to companies owned by themselves, their family members, and close associates.

The officials are also facing accusations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, unexplained wealth, and the misappropriation of Sh373 million related to the procurement of 12 heavy road construction machines and trucks during the 2022/2023 financial year.

The equipment, which was paid for, cannot be accounted for.

“The suspects allegedly abused their positions of trust and authority to steal public funds through collusion, procurement fraud, and payments for non-existent or substandard services,” said EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi.

Ngumbi also confirmed that Thursday’s operation yielded valuable evidence to support the ongoing investigation.

The suspects, who were arrested during the raid, have since been released after recording statements at various EACC and government offices.