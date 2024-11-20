EACC Questions Legitimacy Of UoN Director’s Appointment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has raised concerns about Brian Ouma’s appointment as the Director of University Advancement and Institutional Development at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

A letter from the UoN Council, dated November 7, 2024, and addressed to Ouma, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi, confirmed that EACC had advised the council to review Ouma’s appointment.

“The University of Nairobi Council receives communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission advising the council to take administrative action on your appointment as Director, Advancement & Institutional Development,” the letter reads.

Ouma has been given 14 days to present documents and information in his defense to the council.

EACC’s main contention is Ouma’s academic qualifications.

According to the commission, Ouma scored a C- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, disqualifying him from direct entry into a Bachelor’s degree program. Despite this, he was admitted to the Apostles of Jesus Philosophicum (AJP) Major Seminary, affiliated with Pontifical Urbaniana University (PUU), to pursue a Bachelor of Philosophy using his C- grade.

The EACC stated that such direct admission violated the Commission for University Education (CUE) standards.

Furthermore, PUU is not an accredited institution in Kenya, making certificates issued by the university unrecognizable in the country.

“The position of Deputy Director required one to hold either a Master’s or Bachelor’s degree, while the position of Director required one to hold a Master’s degree. Since you possess a degree certificate that is not recognized in Kenya, you are not qualified to hold the current substantive position of Director,” the letter further states.