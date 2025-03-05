Increase teachers pay, Nyamira MP Steve Mogaka urges Gov’t 

Nyamira’s West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka called on the government to give immediate salary increases to teachers in newly gazetted municipality zones of Nyamira County.

Raising it in the National Assembly, Mogaka requested that the government roll out the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with improved house allowances for teachers working in urban areas.

In 2021, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) signed a CBA that provided for better allowances for teachers in municipalities. However, even after Nyamira County gazetted new municipalities in 2024, which include Nyamira Town, Tinga, Nyamaiya, Miruka, Kebirigo, Ekerenyo, and Keroka, teachers in these municipalities have not received the expected salary increments.

He stated that procrastination in implementing the CBA has negatively affected the well-being and morale of teachers, thereby undermining the quality of education in the county.

Mogaka requested the Departmental Committee on Education’s Chairperson to make a statement requesting the report on how the salary rises are progressing and what steps the government is taking to remunerate the teachers with their fair compensation.

He also requested a specified timeframe for the enactment of the salary rises.

The matter now awaits a response from the Departmental Committee on Education, as teachers in the affected areas continue to struggle with financial constraints despite working in urban-classified regions.