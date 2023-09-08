EACC Report Exposes Alarming Levels Of Corruption In North Eastern Kenyan Counties

A recent report by Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has shed light on the distressing extent of corruption in several counties in the country’s North Eastern region.

The report, presented before the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on September 8, reveals startling figures.

Marsabit County emerges as the leader in corruption cases, with a staggering 90 instances documented.

It is followed closely by Samburu with 87 cases, Wajir with 32 cases, and Mandera with 22 cases. These figures are deeply concerning and point to a pervasive issue in these regions.

During the presentation of the report, Senator Mohamed Chute of Marsabit sought clarification on the number of cases for which the commission had recommended prosecution to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In response, the EACC clarified that these cases are part of a broader set of 231 investigations into corruption-related matters across these four counties.

“The Commission has prioritized 67 high-impact cases that have either been completed or are in advanced stages of investigation,” the report stated.

This approach indicates a concerted effort to address and prosecute instances of corruption that have plagued these regions.

Twalib Mbarak, the Chief Executive Officer of EACC, provided further insights into these cases, highlighting that many involve inquiries into the inflation of tender prices for the procurement of goods, including tractors and vehicles.

These revelations underscore the need for stringent anti-corruption measures and vigilance in public procurement processes.

EACC’s report also outlined some notable successes achieved in the affected counties. One such success is the ongoing prosecution of former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, demonstrating the commitment to holding public officials accountable for corruption.

Additional achievements include the resolution of allegations of embezzlement of public funds amounting to Ksh26.1 million by officials of the Wajir County government, with the accused convicted. The EACC is also investigating claims of irregular recruitment to fill 23 positions within the Samburu County Assembly, along with allegations of misappropriation of public funds by the county government in the purchase of survey equipment at an inflated cost of Ksh9.6 million.

In Marsabit County, the EACC is actively working to recover stolen funds in six cases where county officials are accused of embezzling donations intended for borehole drilling and tree planting initiatives. These efforts represent a significant step toward combating corruption and promoting transparency in the affected regions.

