EACC Summons Governor Barchok, Former Bungoma Governor Wangamati

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Bomet Governor Hillary Kipng’eno Barchok, former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati, and 12 others to answer to corruption-related charges.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said on Friday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the suspects to be charged.

DPP Renson Ingonga, in a statement issued on Thursday, August 28, said investigations had revealed cases of corruption, violation of procurement laws, and misuse of public property involving senior county officials, governors, and contractors.

In Bomet County, Governor Barchok and contractor Evans Kipkoech Korir of Chemasus Construction Limited are accused of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of property through county contracts worth Sh2.75 million.

“The EACC recommended that the following persons be arraigned in court: Hillary Kipng’eno Barchok, the Governor of Bomet, and Evans Kipkoech Korir, Director of Chemasus Construction Limited,” the DPP’s statement read in part.

In Bungoma County, former Governor Wangamati and his officials face allegations of embezzling more than Sh70 million through irregular tenders. Those charged alongside him include Maurice Wabwil Marango, Alex Musonye, Michael Simiyu, Edward Maaya, Jumah Swaleh, Wafula Wakoli, Wisdom Baraka, Rita Mwaka, Sandara Nasambu, Christopher Masika, and Jimmy Wekesa.

Others listed are Joseph Wanyonyi, Edward Wangamati, Silvan Wangamati, George Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, Emmanuel Wangamati, and Daniel Wanyama.

“Consequently, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hereby directs the above-named suspects to present themselves at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre on Monday, 1st September, 2025, at 8:00 am for processing and arraignment,” the EACC statement reads.