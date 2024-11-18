EACC Summons Moi University VC Over Alleged Sh2.19 Billion Graft in Infrastructural Projects

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isaac Kosgei, in connection with allegations of embezzlement involving Sh2,189,659,497.88.

The funds were reportedly siphoned through fraudulent infrastructural projects. Alongside Professor Kosgei, three other senior officials—Chief Accountant Egla Samoei, Head of Procurement Wilson Bett, and Head of the Development Unit Moses Kipkulei—have also been summoned to aid in the investigation.

The EACC, through spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, disclosed that Professor Kosgei faces additional charges of obstructing investigations. According to Ngumbi, the Vice-Chancellor has failed to provide critical documents, despite repeated requests, violating the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The investigation comes amidst growing scrutiny over corruption in Kenya’s public universities, which has raised concerns about the misuse of public funds and the declining quality of higher education. Reports have surfaced alleging systemic graft in infrastructure projects, ghost payments, and inflated contracts.

Moi University, one of Kenya’s leading higher education institutions, has faced criticism in recent years over mismanagement and financial irregularities. The current probe could be one of the largest corruption cases involving a Kenyan university to date.

In a letter dated November 14, 2024, and delivered to the university on the same day, the EACC directed Professor Kosgei to appear in person at the Commission’s North Rift Regional Office in Eldoret on November 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for questioning and statement recording.

Additionally, the Commission has requested original copies of specific documents, including the minutes from 18 special council meetings. These records are believed to hold critical details regarding the alleged fraudulent projects.

The EACC’s spokesperson confirmed that the summons marks an escalation in its broader campaign targeting corruption in public universities. “We are determined to root out corruption and restore integrity in institutions entrusted with shaping the country’s future. The mismanagement of public resources in higher education not only affects infrastructure but also undermines the quality of education,” said Ngumbi.

The investigation at Moi University forms part of a nationwide crackdown on corruption in Kenya’s public sector.

Despite the summons, Moi University has not released an official statement addressing the allegations or the investigation. Efforts to reach Professor Kosgei and the other implicated officials for comments were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

The case has drawn national attention, with stakeholders in higher education calling for transparency and swift action. Many are waiting to see if this investigation will yield meaningful reforms or uncover deeper issues within Kenya’s university system.