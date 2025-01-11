Earl Watson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Coach

Earl Joseph Watson Jr. is an American professional basketball coach and former player.

Born on June 12, 1979, in Kansas City, Missouri, he played college basketball for UCLA from 1997 to 2001.

Watson was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2001 NBA draft and played 13 seasons in the league with several teams.

He began his coaching career with the Austin Spurs in 2014 and later became the head coach of the Phoenix Suns from 2016 to 2017.

Watson served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors from 2021 to 2023 and is currently an assistant coach for the University of San Diego.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Earl has a large family with several siblings.

His brothers include Dwayne Hooks, Fernando Hooks, and others, while his sister is LaToya.

Dwayne was a significant figure in Earl’s life, encouraging him to pursue a coaching career before his untimely death in 2014.

Career

As a player, Watson was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 40th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft.

Before entering the NBA, he played college basketball for UCLA, where he was a standout point guard. During his time at UCLA, he helped lead the Bruins to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Watson played for several teams during his 13-year NBA career, including the Seattle SuperSonics, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Also Read: LeSean McCoy Siblings: Get to Know LeRon McCoy

He was known for his defensive skills and ability to run a team as a point guard. His career-high in points was 28, achieved in a game in 2007.

Watson’s playing career was marked by his versatility and ability to contribute to his teams in various roles.

After retiring from playing, Watson began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, in 2014.

This role marked the beginning of his transition into coaching.

In 2015, Watson joined the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach under Jeff Hornacek.

Following Hornacek’s dismissal in February 2016, Watson was promoted to interim head coach.

He later became the permanent head coach but was fired in October 2017 after a poor start to the season.

Watson continued his coaching career by joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach under Nick Nurse in 2021.

He was part of the coaching staff until 2023. Currently, Watson serves as an assistant coach for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team.

Accolades

Watson’s accolades primarily stem from his achievements as a player and his contributions to the teams he played for.

During his college years at UCLA, Watson set records for steals (235) and minutes played (4,371), showcasing his dedication and skill on the court.

In the NBA, he had notable performances, such as recording his first triple-double in 2008 while playing for the Seattle SuperSonics.

As a coach, Watson’s achievements are more about his leadership and development as a young coach, though his coaching record with the Phoenix Suns was challenging, with a win-loss percentage of .280.