Eastleigh Murder Suspect Hashim Wanted to Marry Victim Deka, Family Declined Plans

Fresh details have emerged on how murder suspect Hashim Dagane Muhumed wanted to marry his victim Deka Abdinoor Gorone.

The body of Deka was found boiled with an unknown chemical and dumped at the Langata cemetery in Nairobi on October 31.

The family of the woman has revealed the suspect and his victim were in love and wanted to marry her.

Hashim is also a prime suspect in the brutal murder of family members – a mother, daughter and 12-year-old niece – whose bodies were found dumped separately in Nairobi and Machakos.

The family of Deka revealed Hashim had twice approached her parents, asking for their hand in marriage but his proposals were rejected.

Hashim was from Ethiopia while Deka comes from Wajir in Kenya.

Deka was deeply in love with Hashim, and her friends say she was heartbroken by her parents’ refusal to approve the marriage proposal.

Even after the disapproval, Deka continued to see Hashim, spending time with him even as her friends and family expressed concerns.

She did not know he was a killer as he had done the same in Ethiopia on his wife.

Deka was raised in Wajir and later moved to Nairobi where she worked at a restaurant in Starehe’s Ushirika area.

She was last seen on October 21, the same day the bodies of three Eastleigh women were found separately.

Deka’s family grew worried when she did not return home and was absent from work.

When the news of the discovery of the three bodies broke out, the family thought she was among the victims.

They visited mortuaries to confirm that in vain. They continued to search for her.

The family suspected that she was with Hashim, as he was the person she spent time with.

On October 24, Deka’s family reported her missing at California Police Station.

This triggered Hashim, a trained police officer in Ethiopia to throw a spanner to the saga.

The family’s anxiety was temporarily relieved when they received a voice note from Deka, saying she had left the country but did not know where she was.

They did not know this was the work of Hashim. He had done this to confuse them and slow down the search for Deka.

In the recording, according to police and the family, she claimed to be safe.

Hashim also contacted one of his relatives in a separate recording claiming he had been arrested and needed money.

When the relative asked about Deka’s whereabouts he claimed she had “migrated”, suggesting she had left the country.

Deka told her mother in the recording she was out of the country and was traveling to an undisclosed location by bus.

In the message, Deka expressed her sorrow for not being able to care for her ailing mother, apologising for not providing the financial support her mother needed.

“I am currently on a bus heading to a place I do not know,” she said in the recording.

Days later, according to the family, the woman’s mobile phone activities were erratic as for instance would be offline, only coming online occasionally to send voice messages.

Deka’s mobile phone and some body parts are still missing.

Hashim’s mobile phone, Deka’s ID and several other items were recovered in ongoing investigations.

A second suspect was arrested in Eldoret over the murder of Deka.

Police said Jared Mong’are was arrested and several exhibits among them a blood stained panga believed to be the murder weapon recovered.

Acting on intelligence leads, the detectives established that Mong’are, who was smoked from his hide out in Eldoret town, is the person who, not only handled all payment transactions relating to the clients stay at Lavington Valley Heights Apartment, but is also the person who drove them to the venue in a Toyota Vitz that has since been recovered at Ngara Civil Servants estate and towed to DCI headquarters for forensic examination.

Also established is that the room where Hashim checked in with Deka was being operated as a short stay by a Kilimani-based businesswoman, who subleased the room from the apartment owner paying a monthly rent of Sh55,000.

However, the owner issued a notice of rent increment starting November 2024, forcing the lady to send movers to move out her stuff on November 1, 2024.

This was a day after cctv cameras captured the prime suspect (Hashim) leaving the room on October 31.

The police summoned the owner identified as Alice Mbinya, who was interviewed at homicide offices to shed more light on the case in question.

Mbinya indicated that the stuff she had moved from Valley Heights Apartment were still intact as packaged by the movers, and that some had been dropped at her residential house in Kilimani and the rest at her other business in Gatundu.

She then led the detectives to her home where the said stuff was unpacked, therein discovering a handbag which she indicated was not part of her belongings.

The same is believed to belong to the murdered victim.

The search was furthered to Gatundu where the second batch of the stuff from the primary scene had been stored.

Therein, a blood-stained panga and another set of exhibits similar to those recovered at Langata Cemetery were recovered.

And just like at the house where the murder was committed, notable were the efforts made by the suspect to clean any traces of blood, but not perfectly enough by someone in a hurry.

Detectives have also established that the prime suspect was handling the victim’s mobile phone or sim card, which he used to call her family members several times.

A forensic trail of his communication took the officers back to Lang’ata cemetery, where they combed the entire area, discovering a phone stashed in a bag that also contained clothes resembling those seen won by Deka Abdinoor Gorone, his possible victim.

They have been processed and kept as exhibits.

A shopping receipt from a leading supermarket helped uncover the identity of Deka

She had checked to the room she was killed before she went to a supermarket in the area for some shopping and paid using her mobile phone.

She picked up a receipt and put in her pocket before leaving as captured on CCTV cameras there.

At the scene, the police recovered a receipt the woman had been issued with at the supermarket.

Her body and some few items had been wrapped in a black paperbag and dumped there.

The receipt later proved crucial as it contained crucial details that have helped police identify the woman.

The receipt included the supermarket’s name, time of purchase, and payment method, indicating payment via M-Pesa, the mobile number used and other details.

Police visited the supermarket in Nairobi’s central business district and were able to retrieve crucial data on the customer who transacted it.

They then traced the mobile phone number used to pay at the supermarket, registered under the name Deka Abdinoor Gorone.

Police say an analysis of the woman’s mobile phone records revealed frequent communication with another phone number registered linked to Hashim.

The team then traced her last movements to an apartment in Lavington where she is said to have spent time with Hashim.