Eastleigh Woman Killer Used Chemical to Boil Her Body Before Dumping Bones, Police Reveal

The man behind the murder of a woman whose boiled bones were found dumped at the Langata cemetery, Nairobi is believed to have used a chemical in the mission.

Police say they are yet to establish the kind of chemical Hashim Dagane Muhumed used in boing the body of Deka Abdinoor Gorone on October 31, 2024 before disposing it off.

Detectives have recovered a handbag and shoes believed to of a the woman.

The team also recovered a panga believed to have been used in the murder of the victim.

The investigators are interrogating the prime suspect in the murder for more information including the motive.

They also want to recover her mobile phone which is missing.

They were also pursuing a car that was used in ferrying the suspect as he carried the body parts from an apartment in Lavington to the cemetery.

Police say shopping receipt from a leading supermarket helped to uncover the identity of the slain woman.

Deka had left her California estate to Lavington area where her killer Hashim was waiting at a short stay room.

After checking in, she went to a supermarket in the area for some shopping and paid using her mobile phone.

She picked up a receipt and put in her pocket before leaving as captured on CCTV cameras there.

Her bones were on October 31 found dumped at the entrance of Langata cemetery.

Detectives who visited the scene noted that some of the bones appeared freshly boiled, with parts of the flesh meticulously removed.

At the scene, the police recovered a receipt the woman had been issued with at the supermarket.

Her body and some few items had been wrapped in a black paper bag and dumped there.

The receipt later proved crucial as it contained crucial details that have helped police identify the woman.

The receipt included the supermarket’s name, time of purchase, and payment method, indicating payment via M-Pesa, the mobile number used and other details.

Police visited the supermarket in Nairobi’s central business district and were able to retrieve crucial data on the customer who transacted it.

They then traced the mobile phone number used to pay at the supermarket, registered under the name Deka Abdinoor Gorone.

Earlier on, a missing person’s report had been filed on October 24 at California Police Station.

The woman’s family identified her as Deka Abdinoor Gorone and confirmed that the woman in the CCTV footage was their missing relative.

Police say an analysis of the woman’s mobile phone records revealed frequent communication with another phone number registered linked to Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in the murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The team then traced her last movements to an apartment in Lavington where she is said to have spent time with Hashim.

The team is now interrogating Hashim to establish his motive and where he may have dumped the woman’s mobile phone and other valuables.

This is after her family said the deceased woman’s mobile phone called them on the day the bones were discovered in Langata area.

The detectives have established that the lady was in the company of Hashim, who was residing in the said apartment where the duo spent time before Hashim was on October 31 captured leaving the apartment carrying two bags suspected to have contained the remains of the victim that were later in the day discovered at Langata cemetery.

It has also been verified that after Hashim left the apartment, the owner discovered what had happened in his premises, went ahead and cleared the mess, had the rooms re-painted and thereafter went under.

He is being sought, and it is just a matter of time before he is smoked out of his hideout to face relevant charges, police said.

Hashim was arrested Sunday in Eastleigh, Nairobi after almost two weeks of hide and seek.

Hashim was wanted for grilling over the murder of Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed from Eastleigh in Nairobi.

On Saturday November 2, CCTV footage captured him walking out of a building in Eastleigh, where he was a regular while staking for taxi customers.

He surrendered from a building he was hiding on realizing police were outside looking for him, police said.

Authorities discovered that Hashim possessed several fake documents, including a Kenyan ID.

Investigators have established that he previously served as a regional police officer in Ethiopia before relocating to Kenya, where he worked as a driver in various schools in Eastleigh.