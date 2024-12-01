Economy has improved, DP Kindiki says

The macroeconomic state of the country has improved tremendously, with inflation at the lowest in the last 17 years.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said prices of essential commodities, among them food items and fuel has gone down and the Kenyan shilling has stabilised.

“This is a consequence of the hardwork and transformative reform agenda, including the Affordable Housing Programme and labour export for the skilled and semi-skilled professionals initiated by President William Samoei Ruto in the last two years,” he said.

Moving forward, he said the country must harness its national unity by focusing on what brings it together and resolve any differences amicably and peacefully.

He said the government will not discriminate any part of the country in the implementation of development programmes.

“As political leaders, we must guard our Country from sliding into lawlessness and anarchy. Inciting the citizens to resolve disputes through violence, chaos and destruction of public and private property goes against the foundation of our country’s Constitutional order.”

He made the remarks at the Gospel Outreach Church, Kyuso for Thanksgiving and Sunday Worship led by Bishop Isaac Kithome.

He said the healthcare reforms initiated by the Government through the ‘Taifa Care’ will be a game-changer in ensuring that every citizen, their economic situation notwithstanding, has access to quality, inclusive and affordable medical services. So far, he argued 15 million citizens have been registered and we urge all Kenyans and their dependants to enrol.

“All roll-out challenges are being resolved to ensure that the programme works effectively and efficiently.”

Present were MPs; Eng. Paul Nzengu (Mwingi North), Mwenda Gataya (Senator, Tharaka Nithi), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Lilian Siyoi (Woman Representative, Trans Nzoia), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambang’ombe), Benard Kitur (Nandi Hills), MCAs and Kitui County Security Team.