Education CS Julius Migos Addresses Catholic Bishops’ Concerns Over ‘Crumbling’ CBC

The Ministry of Education has addressed recent claims from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is faltering.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos issued a statement on Thursday expressing concern over the bishops’ assertions.

The CBC, which was introduced in 2017, aims to nurture students’ talents, instill national values, and integrate science and technology to equip students with industry-relevant skills.

“The CBC and its structure have undergone extensive consultation and public input,” Migos stated, noting that the bishops were involved in the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

Migos highlighted that the curriculum had been adjusted in response to feedback from the working party, with junior secondary now housed in primary schools.

This decision was supported by 93 percent of public submissions. Additionally, the government has allocated a capitation fee of Sh15,045 per junior secondary learner per year to support the system.

“Currently, we are preparing for Grade 9, the final year of junior secondary, following successful transitions through Grades 7 and 8,” Migos added.

He also noted that the government is close to completing 16,000 classrooms needed for Grade 9 and has hired 56,950 teachers specifically for junior secondary education.

An additional 46,000 intern teachers will transition to permanent roles by January 2025, and 20,000 more teachers are being recruited to join them.

Migos further addressed financial support for universities, stating that the Student-Centered Funding Model has relieved universities of debt, which had reached Sh70 billion.

Since the model’s introduction, over Sh41 billion has been allocated to universities for student loans and scholarships.

“We request our Catholic clergy not to condemn a whole education system that has over 11 million learners,” he concluded.