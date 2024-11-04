KCSE 2024 Exams Begin With Record Number Of Candidates And Tight Security Measures

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) main written exams started today, November 4, with candidates sitting for their English and Chemistry papers.

The government has assured that security is well in place to ensure the smooth running of the exams.

A historic 965,501 students are sitting for the KCSE this year, a significant rise from 903,138 candidates in 2023. By 6 a.m. on Monday, exam materials had arrived at all 10,755 testing centers across the country.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) announced that exams will begin daily at 8 a.m., with a second session at 2 p.m., and no extra time will be provided beyond what is scheduled.

Launching the KCSE exams at Mombasa’s Provincial Headquarters, Education Principal Secretary (PS) Belio Kipsang assured Kenyans of thorough preparations to ensure the exams run without any hitches.

“We are fully prepared as a government to deliver a smooth examination process for our students,” said Kipsang.

He highlighted comprehensive security arrangements made in collaboration with regional police commanders and local security personnel. “We have adequate security.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the police, and other security forces are actively involved in this exercise,” he added.

PS Kipsang also noted that even regions known for security challenges, such as parts of Northern Kenya, have stable conditions conducive to administering the exams.

Kipsang credited the Ministry of Interior for the secure environment, emphasizing, “Our deputy county commissioners are working closely with security teams, ensuring a coordinated effort through our multi-agency approach.”

Conducive Environment for Exams

Kipsang commended the teamwork between the DCI, police, teachers, and field officers, which has fostered a positive environment for the examinations. Accompanying him, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia confirmed that all exam officials, including supervisors and examiners, have been vetted to ensure efficiency. “This is a special time for us all, and I wish everyone involved the best as they carry out this critical national duty,” Macharia said.

With extensive planning and multi-agency collaboration, the government expects a well-organized exam period for Kenya’s largest-ever KCSE group.

Exam Cheating

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has called on the judiciary to expedite cases of exam malpractice to act as a deterrent. Speaking at Kibra Sub-County Headquarters, where he helped open an exam container, Ogamba issued a stern warning against cheating. “Anyone found aiding exam cheating will be arrested and prosecuted,” he emphasized.

As a precaution, CS Ogamba stated that no exam officials are allowed to have mobile phones at exam centers. “Phones must be surrendered to supervisors and locked away until exams conclude,” he said.

Ogamba assured Kenyans that adequate measures have been taken to protect learners in areas affected by conflict, like Tana River and Baringo. “We have relocated students to safer centers, such as General Service Unit (GSU) camps, to ensure their safety,” he explained. Additionally, students affected by floods will also be accommodated to complete their exams.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo, while opening an exam container in Kikuyu, confirmed that the security situation across the country has remained stable, with no major incidents reported so far.