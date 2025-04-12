Man Arrested After Beheading His Two Children In Bomet Village

A man was arrested over an incident where two children were beheaded in Tach Asis area in Konoin, Bomet County.

A cloud of sorrow hanged over the village after the 35-year-old man beheaded his two children, aged 2 and 7 years.

Bomet County Police Commandant Edward Imbwaga, the suspect, identified as Geoffrey Kipkemoi, is believed to have used a kitchen knife to commit the gruesome act.

The motive of the attack was not immediately established. Police said they are interrogating him for more information.

The lifeless bodies of the two children were reportedly placed in the kitchen after the incident, police said.

Police said the suspect’s wife was not at home at the time of the incident.

She stumbled on the bodies after following bloodstains that led her to the kitchen, prompting her to alert the authorities.

Police visited the scene and recovered the suspected murder weapon.

The bodies were later transferred to Kapkatet Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Elsewhere in Mbeere, Embu County, one Nicholas Njeru Muchungu, 60 was found dead after suspected murder.

The deceased had a deep in the head and both hands suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

At the scene, police recovered two mobile phones.

One of the mobile phones was linked to a neighbor to the deceased. The suspect is missing and police are looking for him for questioning.

Police said they are investigating a murder in the case.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

In Karaba area, Mbeere, Embu, one Erick Maina, 38 was found dead in Riakanau village after suspected electrocution.

Police visited the scene and established that a single naked barbed wire around the farm was connected to live electric wire from a 600W solar converter.

The deceased was alleged to have stumbled on the live wire and was electrocuted.

The body was moved to Embu County and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Two suspects were arrested over the incident, police said.

Murder cases have been on the rise in the country. Up to eight incidents are reported daily.

Police have formed a fully fledged unit to investigate the cases.