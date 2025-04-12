Ruto Appoints Panel To Recruit New KNCHR Chairperson

President William Ruto has appointed an eight-member selection panel to oversee the recruitment of a new chairperson for the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

In a gazette notice dated April 11, 2025, the President named Joe Ager, Lawrence Muiruri, Jackline Nekesa Makokha, Irene Cherotich Asienga, Kathurima Hiram Kirimi, Catherine Wameyo, Faith Odhiambo, and Kenneth Wyne Mutuma as members of the selection panel.

The position of KNCHR chairperson fell vacant following the death of Roseline Odede on January 3, 2024.

Commission Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris, who announced Odede’s passing, described her as a dedicated leader who made a lasting impact on the commission and the country.

“During this period of mourning, we send our message of condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and all those who knew Roseline.

May the memories of her exceptional service bring comfort and strength in this difficult time,” said Nyeris in a statement.

The commission also expressed its grief, noting that Odede’s death had left a major gap in the human rights community.

“As a commission, we had the privilege of serving with Roseline Odede as the chairperson at the helm of KNCHR’s leadership. Her untimely death is a big blow to the commission and the nation at large,” Nyeris added.

Odede, an advocate of the High Court, previously served as vice chairperson of the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board. She had also applied to be a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in 2021 but was not selected.