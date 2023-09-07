Egyptian National Killed in Attack at Kiambu Home

Police are investigating an incident in which an Egyptian national was found murdered in his house in Gikambura shopping centre, Kiambu County.

The body of Awny Karim Arisha Gouda, 45, was found in a pool of blood in his sitting room on Tuesday long after he had been murdered.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

Police said the body was found in a pool of blood with deep cut injuries in the head. A kitchen knife that is believed to have been used in the murder was found at the scene, police said.

The man dealt in shoes and was supplying the products in the area.

Police were called and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe. A team of detectives visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a 43- year-old man died in a car after a night of binge.

Robert Mwangi slept in the car with his friend on Wednesday morning after a long night of enjoying drinks in Riruta area.

The friend told police he tried to wake Mwangi up on Wednesday afternoon but realized he was motionless.

He drove the car to the Riruta police station with the body where police advised him to take the body to hospital for help.

He later drove to Mbagathi Hospital where doctors pronounced he had died earlier on.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

A postmortem is planned on the body as part of the probe into the incident.

