Man’s Body Found Dumped on Roadside in Karen, Police Probe Murder

Police are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found on the roadside in Karen area, Nairobi.

The man was identified as Joseph Karanja, 31.

The body had a white tape wrapped on the body at the time it was discovered Monday, police said.

According to police, there is a likelihood the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped along Southern Bypass where it was discovered.

A wallet containing his identification card, Faulu ATM, and a driving licence was found in his pocket.

A sisal rope that was found under the body was taken by police for analysis.

Meanwhile, a man who had been taken to hospital for depression died by suicide in his house in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

The man identified as Suleiman Asaman had been to Mathari Hospital for tests where officials informed him he had depression.

His body was later found dangling on the rafters of his house after suicide. He used a sisal rope to die by suicide, police said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. Cases of suicide have been on the rise and are all linked to trauma.

There are little efforts to address the menace.

