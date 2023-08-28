Kiambu Evangelist Fred Gitau Found Dead Day Before Wedding

Kiambu police are probing the demise of a Kahawa Sukari Deliverance Church evangelist, a day before his wedding.

Fred Gitau was set to wed Joyce Waithira at the same church on Saturday but was in an unfortunate turn of events found dead on Friday.

Those privy to the details say the deceased was dropped off by the best couple on Thursday evening at his home.

His lifeless body was discovered by police who accessed the house with the help of a young boy who helped unlock the house from the inside.

Gitau was found with foam oozing from his mouth.

His body has since been moved to the Kiambu County Referral Hospital pending an autopsy.

According to The Star, the departed had allegedly informed his sister that his life was in danger and had asked her to inform the police should he be harmed.

A relative who spoke to the daily said the police were fully aware of the contents of Gitau’s message to his sister.

“Coming from an affluent family and excelling in his pursuits, we are shocked by what might have transpired on the night of Thursday,” the relative is quoted by the daily.

It is said that the deceased who was in the Taxi business was about to become a pastor and was a teetotaler.

The wedding was set to take place at the Deliverance Church Kahawa and later a reception at Cardinal Otunga grounds in Kahawa Sukari.

