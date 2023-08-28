Man Raids Construction Site, Fatally Stabs Ex-wife in Row in Kiambu

A man is on the run after he raided a construction site and killed his ex-wife in a domestic feud in Ngewa, Kiambu County.

Phillis Ngina Gachohi, 33 was at the site as a mason and was on the ground floor helping others deliver construction materials to the upper floors of the structure when the incident happened on Sunday, police said.

And to prevent the other masons at the site from coming to her rescue, the attacker identified as Henry Kabogi Gichuru removed a makeshift ladder to the upper floors.

This hindered the other workers from coming to the rescue of Ngina.

According to police, the attacker was armed with a knife. He dragged the woman into a nearby coffee and stabbed her twice in the stomach and neck killing her.

He later escaped to unknown destination, police said.

Police said the other workers came to scene minutes later and found Ngina had bled to death. The team was informed the man and woman had domestic disputes before the woman left him.

The police visited the scene but did not find the killer weapon.

The body was later moved to the mortuary.

Police say they are looking for the suspect for grilling over the murder.

