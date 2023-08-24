Man Fatally Stabbed in Fight Over Wife in Kasarani

A 38-year-old man was killed in a fight with a man over his wife in Kasarani area.

Police said Mathew Nyandoro sustained serious stabs in the head and chest and died on the spot after a confrontation with a stranger.

The deceased and his wife were headed to their house on Wednesday night when a man seductively approached the woman.

This angered Nyandoro who warned the man telling him to keep off.

According to the wife, the stranger persisted in approaching her prompting the husband to react.

This prompted a brief fight that left Nyandoro with deep stab wounds in the chest and head as the woman screamed for help.

Locals responded as the attacker escaped and rushed the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and announced they are looking for the attacker who is known in the area.

Meanwhile, two people were lynched in separate incidents in Kahawa West and Clayworks area. The first incident happened when a man was lynched as he and an accomplice tried to vandalize and steal an Internet receiver from a home in Clayworks, Nairobi.

The man was chased and lynched by a mob after the homeowner raised an alarm. According to police, the home owner managed to escape the scene.

In Kware, Kahawa West, a man was lynched by a mob after a botched robbery.

Police were called and moved the body to the mortuary. Police term mob lynching criminal and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.

