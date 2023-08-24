Tragedy as Man Jumps to his Death in Kahawa West

Police are investigating an incident in which a man died after jumping from the third floor of a building in a suspected suicide in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Thomas Ngige died on the spot after landing on his head. Police said they were called and informed of the Tuesday afternoon incident long after it had happened.

Witnesses said he was alone on the balcony of the house before he leaped off. It is however not clear if he was pushed or pushed on his own.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the recent past amid calls to address the menace.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man died after falling from the first floor of a house in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Isaac Njuguna is said to have tripped from the house and fell to the ground landing on his back.

Police said he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival in the Wednesday evening incident.

Police were called to the scene and documented it. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Cases of people dying after falling from buildings have been on the rise in the city. Most of the victims have been children who fall while playing.

Officials call for caution from all concerned parties to address such incidents.

