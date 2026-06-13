Former Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella Dies After Heart Attack

Former Kilgoris Member of Parliament Gideon Konchella has passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack, his family has confirmed.

Konchella was first elected MP for Kilgoris Constituency in the 2002 General Election on the NARC ticket, defeating Julius Sunkuli. Following the election, Sunkuli challenged the results in court, but the petition was unsuccessful.

He was the fourth MP of Kilgoris (the original Narok West).

While confirming the passing of Konchellah, current Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli described the deceased as both his predecessor and successor in Parliament.

“I have sadly learnt of the death of Honourable Gideon Konchela, former MP for Kilgoris constituency. The late Konchela was both my successor as well as my predecessor,” Sunkuli said.

“He served Kilgoris for 20 years, but the cruel hand of death has taken his life. May God rest him in eternal peace.”

In a statement, Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa confirmed that Konchellah suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 13, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi hospital.

“This morning, we are very sad to announce the passing on of Honourable Gideon Konchella, the former MP for Kilgore’s constituency. Honourable Konchellah has been unwell since November 2025 and has been undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. On May 30, 2026, he was admitted after getting an infection,” the PS said.

“On June 12, 2026, he suffered cardiac arrest and passed away at 4 am. His body lies at Lee Funeral Home. On my own behalf and on behalf of my family, I would like to take this opportunity to convey my very sincere condolences to the family and their entire mission for losing this patriarch who has been able to lead our country for a long time.”

According to the PS, President William Ruto conveyed his condolences to the family.

“His Excellency the Governor of Narok, Patrick Oluntutu, has also conveyed his condolences just after learning of this demise,” he said.

“We want to urge the family, the people of Kilgore’s constituency, the people of Narok and the entire country to remain calm, to be strong in the Lord and to know that in all times the Lord makes us strong. So I want to say, may the Lord be with us all during this time of pain and may His soul rest in eternal peace.”

During his two decades in elective politics, Konchella established himself as a loyal supporter of successive governments. In the highly divisive 2005 constitutional referendum on the Wako Draft, when much of the Maa political leadership opposed the proposed constitution, Konchella stood out by backing it. His support for the government saw him appointed Minister for Immigration and Registration of Persons, a position he held from 2006 to 2007.

The 2007 General Election in Kilgoris was marked by controversy.

The late Johana Ngeno appeared to have defeated both Konchella and Sunkuli, but the post-election violence that swept across the country disrupted the electoral process. The Electoral Commission of Kenya offices in Kilgoris were burnt down during the unrest, and the results were never officially declared.

A by-election held on June 10, 2008, saw the Maasai community rally behind Konchella as their preferred candidate against Ngeno. Konchella emerged victorious and reclaimed the parliamentary seat, extending his political career.

Following the creation of additional constituencies from the larger Kilgoris Constituency, Konchella successfully defended his seat, while Julius Sunkuli shifted his focus to the Narok Senate race. In that contest, Sunkuli faced his brother Andrew Sunkuli and Stephen Ntutu, with Ntutu emerging the winner.

Konchella continued serving as Kilgoris MP until 2022, when he opted to contest the Narok Senate seat. He finished third behind incumbent Senator Ledama Ole Kina and former Narok Governor Samuel Kuntai Ole Tunai.

Beyond politics, Konchella was a former military officer whose career reflected decades of public service in both the armed forces and elective leadership.

He will be remembered for his long service to the people of Kilgoris, his steadfast political convictions, and his contribution to Kenya’s public life.