Siaya MCA Brain Anyango Stabbed In Political Clash At A Funeral

A Member of the Siaya County Assembly (MCA) is nursing stab wounds after he was attacked at a funeral on Saturday.

The MCA for South Gem Ward Brain Anyango Obiero was taken to the Aga khan hospital in Kisumu after he was stabbed by suspected goons at a funeral in in Siaya County.

Witnesses and police said Obiero was rushed to Kisumu after he was stabbed following a clash between rival political factions that had attended the funeral at Pap Kapinda area in his Ward.

According to witnesses, commotion began when Obiero, who was the master of ceremony invited a representative of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo to address the mourners.

Read: Policewoman Fatally Stabbed in Her House in Kajiado

The crowd started heckling the representative, forcing the members of the bereaved family to snatch the microphone from him before the funeral service continued.

The MP is among those seen as rebels in ODM and has been attacking the party leadership.

The mourners then proceeded to the grave yard where another scuffle ensued before the MCA was stabbed by suspected goons as mourners scampered for safety.

It was then it was realized he had been stabbed in the hand.

Read Also: Chicken Inn Female Staffer Fatally Stabbed by Colleague

The MCA who was by then bleeding profusely jumped onto a motorcycle that rushed him to Akala police station, where he reported the matter before being rushed to Kisumu for treatment.

Gem Sub-County Police Commander Cecilia Kemboi said the MCA reported that he was attacked by goons and that he sustained injuries on his left hand, buttocks and on the right eye.

She stated that investigations into the matter have begun and assured the suspects will be arrested and prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...